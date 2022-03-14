While some cemeteries have groundskeepers to help upkeep the land, many older cemeteries in Bee County rely on community members to keep the grounds clean. Many cemeteries have fallen into disrepair with no one cleaning the grounds, but one woman is gathering a team of volunteers to help clean one such cemetery.
Donna Richmond may not have any family members buried in Glenwood Cemetery, but she is still determined to see the neglected property gets the cleaning she feels it deserves.
“There were many things that needed to change, and you can complain, or you can be the change,” said Richmond.
Richmond has met with members of the city council and community members to work toward this change.
Glenwood Cemetery is located in Richmond’s neighborhood. Richmond walks through the cemetery daily with her partner. What she saw distressed her.
“I saw an incredible disrespect for those who were buried there,” said Richmond. “I saw beer cans, ... debris that shouldn’t have been there. ... The people that were coming there for their loved ones were leaving their trash behind.”
After days of wishing for change, Richmond decided to be the catalyst for that change.
She has previously had a workday with te Latter-day Saint missionaries. They helped her clear out some of the trash heaps. By the end of the day, the group had removed 18 40-gallon contractor bags of trash from a single area of the cemetery. She also gathered members of the community for a second cleaning day on March 5.
Afterward, Richmond coordinated with the Beeville Cemetery Association. Now that she’s working with them, she hopes to bring a new energy to the organization.
She’s hoping to make this cleanup day a monthly event.
She already has been making Facebook posts to get the attention of most volunteers, a tactic that appears to be paying off. Richmond said that she has been getting calls and texts from people she had never met before. These people are also putting effort into cleaning the cemetery.
“This is taking hold, and we are already gaining momentum,” said Richmond.
Richmond has 27 volunteers helping with the cleanup.
Although no date has been officially set, Richmond plans to have a third cleaning day later in March.
Richmond hopes to be an example for younger members of the community. She is passionate about showing the community youth that they can effect change in their communities.
“We have to guide them and teach them and be their example,” said Richmond.
City Councilor Benny Puente showed his support for the ongoing project via Facebook.
“I appreciate what you have started, you have my full support,” wrote Puente in a social media post. “May God bless you and all the volunteers that love this community the way we do.”
While the cleanup effort has only just begun, Richmond plans to see this through to the end.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•