Inspired by the World Day of Prayer, the Beeville Pan American Round Table’s Educating for Peace committee invited area citizens to meet at the Bee County Courthouse this past Friday to pray for peace. The local group introduced Father Richard Gonzalez, Saint Joseph’s Church and Pastor Tom MacGregor, Grace Covenant Church to lead the prayer service. They prayed for peace not only in the Ukraine but also in our homes, our community, our nation, and our world.
Following Father Richard's remarks, he read a peace prayer from Pope Francis. Pastor. Tom MacGregor, a former army chaplain, reminded us that peace starts in our hearts with the forgiveness that we learn from reading Christ’s words. Led by table member Anne Dehnisch, all were encouraged to stop every Friday during Lent at 10 am and pray for peace. The Pan American movement through her organization dedicates itself to promoting understanding and friendship between the peoples of America. Anne asked everyone there to carry this message to others.