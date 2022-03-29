Let not anyone pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.
He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”
– John Stuart Mill, 1867 inaugural address at the University of St. Andrews
After this discourse you may not like me or agree with me, but I am right. Heck, as far as I know, you don’t like me already. But I am still right.
Given that I have been in this community newspaper business for a while and given that I have lived in several communities, I am uniquely qualified to take my liberty. So here goes.
Communities that don’t support their community newspaper are not communities at all. They are places where people who don’t engage live. That reality is inarguable.
There are a few, but not many, businesses in any place that have been in business longer than the community newspaper. There is a very sound reason for that. People read and have trusted, more than other sources, the community newspaper. You may not like the community news, but you could always trust the community news in the community newspaper. And, if you didn’t, you could make your discontent known by writing a letter to the editor. Try that with the social media platforms.
Many community newspapers in America are under siege. A 60 Minutes segment that was recently broadcast was brought to my attention by several of our readers. The program focused on the community newspaper dilemma across America.
The biggest sharks in the tank are Google, Facebook and Alden Global Capital. Google and Facebook are monopolies and have unfairly and illegally colluded to capture, and hold hostage, billions of local advertising dollars that should rightfully go to local media. They are unjustly and unbelievably shielded from libel and slander and take their liberties to censor all of you who use their networking platforms. They are not media; they are platforms that camouflage as media.
To those of you who rely on these villains, please let me know how many of the people that work for them live and participate in your community. I personally don’t use Facebook. Because these are the evil organizations that make it easy for many of you to not really care. They openly defy and disdain the freedom you currently have, but watch out, because they are just getting started.
Alden Global Capital is, at its very core, rotten. They are the embodiment of people who treasure their money more than their God. The love of money is the root of their evil. They could care less about your community and once they sink their greedy claws in your local newspaper, it is only a matter of time before both coverage and people start to vanish. In many of the markets where they took over, the community newspaper no longer exists.
They are still on the prowl.
These forces have combined to make life much more challenging for community newspapers.
The dedicated people who operate your community newspaper and other community newspapers are deeply devoted to your communities. They spend their professional lives doing all they can, with what they have, every chance they get. They are dedicated to you and your community.
We are pleased to have a great many loyal and dedicated and engaged weekly readers that subscribe to one of our six community newspapers. We are also very happy to have loyal clients that appreciate the value to effectively and efficiently market to their best potential customers and prospects in these newspapers. Our readers and clients are community focused.
If you are a non-community newspaper reader or a non-community newspaper customer, we want you and we need you. So does your community.