The City of Beeville has a new newspaperman in town. He is an observer, a writer and the Beeville Bee-Picayune’s new editor: Iain Woessner.
Woessner is a military brat. Born in Germany, the new-Texan has spent his whole life traveling and settling in places as far away as Puerto Rico, Washington State and most recently, North Dakota, where he served as editor of a daily newspaper, the Valley City Times-Record.
“My whole life I traveled around to various places... as a kid and adult. So I developed the ability to be an observer of places and I feel like that is what has led me into journalism and I’m good at kind of showing up and looking at things without any bias. I don’t pick sides. I take a look at the situation and I judge it and I’m able to talk about it, “ Woessner said. “I’m a newspaperman. I didn’t necessarily think that I would fall in love with the industry, but I found out what it means to people and what it means to have their stories told and to have their
communities covered. I realized nothing else in my life had given me near as much satisfaction as doing exactly that and that has brought me to Beeville, Tex.”
Though new to South Texas, Woessner is no stranger to Small Town, USA. His previous post was in a town in North Dakota that is half-the-size of Beeville, so he is aware of what it takes to serve communities like the ones in Bee County.
“In North Dakota we were able to tell stories that shook the entire state. Beeville has such a collection of diverse ideas and people, Woessner said. “Texas is so big and the history here is so deep. I’ve only been here a month and I’m already finding a wealth of stories and encountering a wealth of interesting people. It always takes time to develop a beat but that’s the fun of it and I look forward to unraveling the onion that is Beeville.”
Woessner has been taken aback at the friendliness and generosity of Beeville residents. His appreciation for South Texas’ community-minded approach has already inspired a decision to participate and become an involved community member.
“I just joined a local church choir. I intend to take part in some community groups or events. I’ve learned that with community you get what you put into it. I don’t want to just live to work. I’m really looking forward to exploring Beeville and being a part of Beeville, Woessner said. “But I have to strike a balance. Objectivity matters to me. It is the bread and butter of a trustworthy newspaper. You have to know that I am not batting for one particular side. That makes me hesitant to sign up for everything but I want to be a part of the community and I’m looking for those opportunities.
He prides himself on being accountable and plans to use this value of accountability in building a trusting relationship with the community.
“When you’re trying to build trust with people, you have to be accountable to them. A man’s word is as google as his handshake. I’m a big fan of the code of the west and I think that’s as well known out here as it is in north dakota and I think a part of that is being honest and not relying on title or prestige to allow you to get away with not being a good person. What makes me different from the people at large news networks is, I’m here. You know how to find me. You may not always catch me in the office but I will be accountable to you. I’m accountable to the readership. If you don’t like what’s being written. Your letter to the editor will run in the newspaper. We will run criticism just as much as we run praise. That’s very rare in most industries in this world. The only thing I can promise is that we will be 100% certain that we will be accountable to you. We will tell the truth and give a fair shake to everybody.”