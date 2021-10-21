Committing to care of all individuals is one of the core tenants of the Beeville Independent School District. Part of that commitment is to aid those in the district with extra needs, bringing them up to speed before heading out into society.
That commitment is the crux of Rosario Zambrano, the district’s director of special education and health services. Now in her sixth year at BISD, Zambrano oversees special education programs that take place in and outside the classroom.
The BISD programs serve students who qualify under one of 13 disabilities Texas designates for extra attention throughout the school year. These impediments can be something as mild as a speech impediment, to more serious ailments that make a child unable to perform routine activities. Zambrano, teaming with district registered nurse Christina Hernandez, helps coordinate student case management with doctors, staff and parents. As she puts it, her role is to make sure special education students “get the best experience with the intervention they need.”
Hernandez’s mission is further coordination of individual cases, as well as creating awareness throughout BISD of certain special education needs.
“I love being a nurse, and I love children, so being able to learn about their needs and how to manage their needs in this setting was challenging,” Hernandez said. “There’s a lot of regulation and guidelines that need to be assessed and followed. Learning all of that has helped me become better as a nurse.”
Special education services throughout the school day range depending on student impediment. For those with speech issues, they are able to attend general classes with exception of a short “pull-out” period. There, the student will sit with a speech therapist to work on articulation and other verbal skills.
Those who have more pressing concerns in their individual learning curves, “pull-out” periods are extended to help with tutoring in any subject of struggle. Common tutoring sessions are created for the subjects of reading and math.
The majority of special education students are still included in general class populations, an inclusion process Zambrano calls “the biggest” change in special education since its emergence in the 1970s. Through the years, she stated, students have embraced their peers as just that.
“I think in general, adults have a more difficult time with ‘oh, what’s gonna happen, how do I take care of this, what do I do in this scenario,’” Zambrano said. “With children, (they) just accept you ... when we started doing inclusion at an early age, they just know that’s another classmate. They don’t see it as necessarily different.”
Assimilating the students into general population is also hammered home through the program’s “life skills” class session. The class at A.C. Jones High School is geared toward special education students up to the age of 21, the oldest allowed to be taught at BISD. Teaching general life abilities is part of what Zambrano calls “functional academics.”
“The focus of functional academics is ... in high school, they wouldn’t necessarily be learning algebra in the purest form of algebra,” Zambrano said. “They would be working on things like balancing a checkbook, keeping track of their bank account, learning how to add money, to tell time. Things that would produce their ability to have a quality of life, and reduce their chances of being taken advantage of or abused by someone.”
The lessons are designed “to where (students) can advocate for themselves,” which also extends to vocational training. Students learn how to fill out an application for employment, how to interview, as well as on-the-job training. BISD partners with several organizations, such as HEB, to give job coaching tips and potentially offer positions to students who can perform job tasks. Several members of the special education program have been hired through these job training periods.
Juggling all facets of the special education program, Zambrano says she takes in her daily tasks “in stride.”
“When it seems overwhelming, we focus ourselves that it’s about a child. When we do that, it just seems more manageable. Plus, this is a wonderful team.”
The BISD special education team includes Brenda Gavlik at the Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center, Chris Rodriguez and Laura Castillo at Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary School, Kelsey Williams at R.A. Hall Elementary School, as well as Martin Garza and Jean Leyendecker at Moreno Junior High School. For A.C. Jones, the program is overseen by Mark Belford and Gabrielle Flores.
