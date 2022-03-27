The Reverend Adrienne Zermeno of the First United Methodist Church will speak on her faith journey from teaching astrophysics to becoming a pastor for the third program in the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon series at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Tuesday, March 22.
Mentoring people has been a passion of Zermeno since her time at the University of Texas at Brownsville, where she was the first person to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, in 1999. Since that time she went on to graduate with both a Master’s in Educational Technology and a Master’s in Physics.
Zermeno taught at the university level for twelve years, all the while connecting and encouraging others by directing various educational outreach programs such as the Regional Science Fair, Brownsville Alliance for Science Education and Outreach at the Center of Gravitational Wave Astronomy.
Nevertheless, when God called, Zermeno answered. She left Brownsville to pursue her call to ministry and went on to graduate with a Master’s in Divinity from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 2016.
She enjoys accompanying others on their faith journey and helping them connect to God. Zermeno served at churches in Port Isabel, Kempner and Three Rivers before coming to Beeville FUMC in 2021. She hopes to help the church continue to be a visible expression of God’s love in the community.
Pastor Zermeno delights in her five children and four grandchildren.
For her Lenten Luncheon presentation, in addition to describing her faith journey from teaching astrophysics to becoming a pastor, she will invite participants to find God in unusual places in their own lives.
A brown bag lunch will be served by the women of FUMC from 11:30 a.m. until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 p.m. and ending by 1 p.m. The cost is $5 for those who have not already paid for the season.
Reservations should be made by calling the St. Philip’s office, 361-319-4226, by Friday afternoon March 18, and either talking to the secretary or leaving a voicemail message. Reservations may also be emailed to churchoffice@saintphillipsbeeville.com. Those with reservations for the series will be automatically renewed.
For those who forget to make a reservation, a few walk-ins can be accommodated.
Information submitted by Kay Past