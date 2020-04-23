Zooming his way to prison

BEEVILLE – Continuing undercover operations undertaken by the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Border Prosecution Unit has led to a convicted drug dealer receiving a lengthy state prison sentence.
On April 7, Judge Starr Bauer of the 36th Judicial District sentenced 52-year-old Catarino Briseno Jr. to 40 years in state prison. Briseno had been convicted earlier of possession with intent to distribute more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Briseno was the subject of two indictments handed down in September 2019, in which he was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, in Penalty Group 1, with intent to distribute. The crimes occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14, 2018.
“The hearing was held via the Zoom app due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the judge, district clerk, court reporter, prosecutor James Sales, defense attorney Michelle Ochoa and the defendant at separate, remote locations,” Sales said.
Briseno was the seventh suspect tied to this undercover operation who has received prison time. The others are:
• Latoya Amador, 34, delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 25 years;
• Felix Abrigo, 38, delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 15 years;
• Ruben “Spiderman” Gonzales, delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 22 years;
• Rolando Hilario, 42, delivery of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 7 years;
• Joe Dominguez, 48, delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 10 years;
• Donald Shreve, 60, possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 30 years.
The undercover operation, Sales said, was funded by the district attorney’s office’s asset forfeiture fund.
“That fund, ironically, is gathered from criminals whose assets are seized while committing criminal activity,” he said.
Sales added, “(District attorney’s office) Investigator John Landreth spearheaded the effort and was assisted by fellow Investigator Bill Lazenby. We also want to thank local law enforcement for their assistance in apprehending these criminals.”