Abel Gaona, Jr., age 27, of Beeville passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Mr. Gaona was born in Beeville on May 30, 1992 to Abel Gaona, Sr., and JoAnne Campos Cardona. He attended public schools in Beeville, and was employed with the Beeville Housing Authority working in the maintenance department.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; Juan Gaona, Sr., and maternal grandparents, Marcos and Francisca Campos, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, JoAnne (Santos) Cardona of Beeville; father, Abel (Nora) Gaona, Sr. of Beeville; one son, Reegan Caelik Gaona of Beeville; one daughter, Zannette Gaona of Beeville; one brother, Adrian Michael Campos of Beeville; two sisters, Lisa (Corey) Gonzales, and Lyric Faith Gaona of Beeville; grandparents, Juanita (Manuel) Maldonado of Beeville; three step-brothers, Rene Cardona, Joshua Acosta, Christopher Salazar all of Beeville; four step-sisters, Mary Capistran, Suzette Cardona, Taylor Salazar, Courtney Salazar all of Beeville; the mothers of his children, Brianna Rodriguez and Veronica Gonzales of Beeville; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, July 26th from 12:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Valayath, officiating. Interment to follow at Blanconia Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers: Timothy Flores, Thomas Flores, T.J. Flores, Corey Gonzales, Kenny De Los Santos, Justin Gaona, Roman Gaona, Jr., and Chris Salazar.
Honorary Pallbearers: Adrian Campos, Lisa Gonzales, Leon Gonzales, Jaiden Gonzales, Kaisan Gonzales, Gabriel Campos, Angel Campos, Adrianna Campos, Adrian Campos, Jr., John Victor Gaona, Brian Gaona, John Gaona III., Aaron Gaona, Alejandro Gaona, Leslee Gaona, John “Sapo” Gutierrez, Hailee Gaona, Brianna Gaona, Rick Salazar and Trey Thomas.
