Abel Gomez, 64, of Beeville, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Mr. Gomez was born Jan. 27, 1955, in Beeville to Luis and Santos Gomez Reyes. He was retired from the oilfield industry.
He was preceded in death by parents, Luis and Santos Gomez Reyes; his wife, Rebecca T. Gomez; mother-in-law, Lupita V. Trevino; grandson, Marcus Dominguez; and uncle, Jesus Gomez.
Survivors include his companion, Maria M. Perez of Beeville; two daughters, Laura (Thomas Ayala) Gomez and Gracie Gomez Arredondo, both of Beeville; step-children, Liz (Manuel) Chica, Norma, Daniel, Alfredo, Mary Jane, Angie and Joey (Jenna) Perez; a sister, Nora (Leslie) Trevino of Beeville; two brothers, Jose (Rosa) Gomez of Seguin and Guadalupe G. Reyes of Beeville; eight grandchildren; 27 step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Matthew Gaona, Genaro Trevino, Isaac Arrisola, Daniel Perez, Joe Anthony Perez and Julian Davila.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Trevino, Jr., Jerry Trevino, Jaime Trevino, John Gutierrez, Sr. and all his grandchildren.
