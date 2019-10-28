Abelardo S. Garza Jr.

Abelardo S. “Joe La Tortuga” Garza Jr., 89, of Beeville, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Garza was born May 25, 1930, in Beeville to Nestora (Santellana) and Abelardo Garza Sr. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Nestora and Abelardo Garza Sr.; two sisters, Mary Barrera and Esther Garza; and two brothers, Gustavo Garza and Abraham Garza.
Survivors include a sister, Adelfa Garza of Houston; 11 nephews; eight nieces; 18 great-nephews; 13 great-nieces; 13 great-great-nephews; and 10 great-great-nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The chapel service will be celebrated there at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be his nephews: Dr. Gabriel Lopez, M.D.; Gus Garza; Benny Garza; Hector Santellana; Trino Barrera and Jay Quintero.
Treviño Funeral Home