BEEVILLE – Abigail Marie Garcia, 30, of Beeville, passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on Sept. 30, 1989, in Plant City, Florida, to Damacio “Mac” and Nancy Jean (Wireman) Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Gregorio (Andrea) Garcia; grandparents, Douglas Helsel, Damacio and Juanita Z. Garcia; and a great-uncle, Albert “Whitey” Harms.
She is survived by her husband, Luis Aranda of Georgetown, Tx; two daughters, Kaileigh Lynn Aranda and Ellaina Lei Aranda; one son, Trevor Calzane Aranda; parents, Nancy (Dwayne Sims) Garcia of Pflugerville and Damacio (Ashley) Garcia of Beeville; grandmother, Christine Helsel; brother, Justin Alexander Garcia; sister, Brianna Nicole Garcia; one half-sister, Alyssa L. Rodriguez; step-sister, Arisa D. Rodriguez; step-brother, Aaron R. Rodriguez; two nephews, Alexander B. Garcia and Ray Lee Green, Jr.; niece, Brynlee Nevaeh Green; uncle, DJ (Cassie) Helsel; aunts, Kimberly Navth and Maria (Perfecto) Gonzales; great-aunt, Faustina Zambrano; and sister-in-law, Diana M (Joshua) Ybarra. She is also survived by numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, July 17, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life service by family and friends will be recited at 6 pm.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel