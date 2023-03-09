Ada Elizabeth Pumphrey Villines of Tuleta, Texas passed away on March 7, 2023.
Ada “Elizabeth” was born on March 8, 1938, to Aaron and Ella Pumphrey in Taylor, Texas. She grew up on the plains of west Texas in the little patriotic rural town known as Old Glory. After graduating from Old Glory High School, she studied briefly at Hardin-Simmons in Abilene and went on to graduate from Texas Tech in Lubbock with a degree in Political Science.
After college, she had a colorful and vast career which included being a television personality for a show called “Leave it to Liz” that aired on a local Lubbock television station. She was a modeling instructor for the John Robert Powers School of Acting and Modeling in Dallas and worked at Neiman Marcus. She found her way to Waco, Texas in the mid 1970s and began a career in Social Work for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. In her part time she worked as a Park Ranger for the city of Waco and then full time as their Interpretative Park Ranger.
Always in pursuit of her interests and something new, a move to South Texas paved the way for her position as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Port Aransas in the late 1990s to 2005. She ultimately returned to the field of Social Work and worked for Exclusive Home Health in Beeville until 2013. Her true love and passion was owning and operating her own antique shop, Park Hotel Antiques and Collectables in Tuleta, which she did as a hobby for over 25 years.
She was married to the love of her life, Britt Villines III for thirty-eight cherished years. Together they have one daughter, Elissa Villines Shaw. Through her marriage to Britt, Elizabeth gained a son, Jason Villines.
Elizabeth had many passions in life. They included antiquing, being outdoors and filling her life with positivity and creativity. As a proud Daughter of the Republic of Texas, she took a great interest in historic preservation of Texas landmarks, one of which being her beloved home, the Park Hotel in Tuleta. She was a long-time board member of the Bee County Historical Commission. Elizabeth also was a lay minister for the Presbyterian church in Karnes City. Even in retirement, she faithfully conducted Bible study with her fellow residents at the Gramman House Assisted Living in Beeville.
Elizabeth was a beautiful soul inside and out. She had a kind and giving heart. She has left a legacy of love, passion, and respect to all those who knew her. Forever young until the end… always in pursuit of her next dream. Living by her favorite verse Mark 9:23 “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” With the grace of God, if she believed she could do it, she did it and did it well. She had a fiery spirit and rarely took no as a final answer. The world was fortunate to have had her in it. She will be greatly missed.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Britt, parents, and brother “Jack” Pumphrey.
She is survived by her daughter, Elissa (Matt) Shaw; granddaughter, Ella Shaw; son, Jason (Leighann) Villines; grandchildren, Britt and Samuel Villines; and brother, Henry (Nancy) Pumphrey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bee County Historical Society, Pet Assistance Association of South Texas, The Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Taylor City Cemetery in Taylor, Texas.