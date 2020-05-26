Adalberto Ramirez Treviño, 92, of Beeville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Beeville, Texas.
Mr. Treviño was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Beeville, Texas, to Blasita (Ramirez) and Alejandro Vela Treviño. He married Tomasita Arredondo on August 29, 1948, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was a farmer and a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. He was involved in many agricultural projects and awarded Resident Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1980, was a member of Tynan Co-Op and Beeville Co-Op for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Tomasita (Arredondo) Treviño; three sisters, Juanita Perez, Trinidad Garcia and Anita Perez; and a brother, Alejandro Treviño Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Luis (Mary Lou) Treviño Sr. and Alejandro “Alex” (Jovita) Treviño, and a daughter, Adela T. (Ray) Munoz, all of Beeville, Texas; three sisters, Beatrice Sandoval of Beeville, Texas, Dora Gonzales of Killeen, Texas, and Ofelia Guerra of San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Aurelio Treviño of Beeville, Texas; six grandchildren, Luis Treviño Jr., Anna East, David (Allison) Trevino, Kimberly Treviño, Desiree (Joshua) Webb and Victoria (Marty) Botello; and nine great-grandchildren, Matthew Treviño, Eric East, Joshua, Johnny Jr. and Avery Amador, Jeremiah, Jay and Zaiden Botello and Lilliana Webb.
Visitation will be held May 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated May 28 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial followed in San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be Ignacio Ramirez, Domingo Martinez, Javier Perez, Gilbert Arredondo, Joshua Lee Amador and Matthew Brian Treviño.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jaime Perez, James Sandoval, Joshua Webb, Johnny Amador Jr. Eric East and Marty Botello.
Treviño Funeral Home