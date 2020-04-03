Adan Martinez, 73, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his resident in Beeville. He was born July 4, 1946, in Beeville, Texas to Olivia (Carrizales) and Ismael Martinez. He was Catholic and a lifetime resident of Beeville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olivia (Carrizales) and Ismael Martinez; his sisters, Olivia Martinez and Lena Guzman; his son, Jose Carlos; and a daughter, Georgia Martinez.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Elida V. Martinez; 3 sisters, Aurelia (Pepe) Torrez, Eva (Oliver) Garcia, Alicia (Charles Allen) Johnson; one brother, Ismael (Sylvia) Martinez Jr.; a daughter, Mary Helen (Pedro) Corona; son, Adan “Donnie” (Michelle) Martinez Jr.; grandchildren, Leandro (Fela) Cisneros Jr. and Jo Anthony (Victoria) Cisneros; great-grandchildren, Skylette Rae, Arianne Renae, Wyatt Lane, Jasmine Nicole, Jo Anthony Jr., Maria Helan, Daniel Lee Cisneros; and great-great- granddaughter, Victoria Rea Cisneros.
A graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 Saturday, April 04, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Pallbearers will be Leandro Cisneros, Joe Anthony Cisneros, Juan Silvas, Jr. and Jesse Martinez.
Treviño Funeral Home