Adan R. “El Bugle” Martinez, 72, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on July 9, 2021.
Mr. Martinez was born in Dinero, on August 24, 1948, to Presciliano Martinez and Maria Salome Ruiz. He was a musician and played for Los Reales De Texas De Arturo Arguijo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Helen Martinez; and sons, John A. Martinez, Adam P. Martinez.
Adan is survived by his daughter, Maria (Juaquin) Prieto; sons, Gilbert (Crystal) Martinez, Presciliano Martinez; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Martinez; sisters, Rosa Munoz, Mary Bonham, Dora Garza, Hope Ashton; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service following at 7:00pm.
A chapel service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10:00am at Treviño Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be David Flores, Rodney Bonham, Jimmie Gonzales, Wade Ashton, Johnny Borrego and Ramiro Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Savanna Martinez, Daren Garcia, Jacky Prieto and Anthony Barrera.