Adan Ramon Garcia, 33, of Center Point passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Amarillo. He was born on July 23, 1988, to Adan Garcia and Brenda Fawn Howell in Taylor County, Florida. Adan loved his family and friends, being loyal to them was everything to him. He had the sweetest soul; he was always more concerned with making sure everyone else was taken care of no matter how hard life got for him.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Howell; uncles, James and Daryl Howell; aunt, Barbara Hester; and grandparents, Ramon and Alicia Garcia of Beeville, and Homer and Lenora Howell of Beeville.
Adan is survived by his children, Ethan Crider and Eric Crider of Houston, and Mackenzie Garcia; companion, Ashley Preece of Bandera; mother, Brenda Clayton and Stepfather John of Milano; father, Adan Garcia of Pettus; sisters, Renee Howell of Milano, Cassandra Davis and husband Eric of Milano, Miranda Sky Sherman and husband Matt of Nashville Tennessee, and Johanna Beth Moore and husband Phillip of Houston; brothers, Stevie Howell of Milano, and Jarod Clayton of Kerrville; and aunts, Linda Taflinger and husband David of Kingwood, and Maria Perez and Fred of Beeville.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale. Officiating will be Pastor Barry Methvin. Burial in Milano Cemetery in Milano.
Serving as pallbearers are Jarod Clayton, Stevie Howell, Eric Davis, Sean Howell, Geremy Shrein, Katie Fitzgerald.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home