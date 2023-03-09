ADCS (Ret) Leonel Mendoza, 84, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home.
Leonel was born July 21, 1939 in Edinburg to Pedro and Berta (Guzman) Mendoza. He was a graduate of Edinburg High School in 1958 and earned an associate’s degree from Bee County College. He proudly served two years with the National Guard and 21 years with the U.S. Navy. He was part of the team that approved use of the P-3 made by Lockheed to be used by the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and was a Vietnam veteran. He was employed with the Beeville Independent School District for 27 years as a groundskeeper and then became a bus driver and mechanic for BISD. He also was an assistant transportation director until his retirement in 2001. Then he continued working part-time for BISD as a groundskeeper.
On December 16, 1967, he married the love of his life, Charlotte Dianne Lenning, in Reno, Nevada.
He enjoyed his grandchildren and gardening. He was also always known as “The Wise One” to family and friends due to his knowledge and experience in many things.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ruben Mendoza; and his wife, Charlotte Mendoza.
Survivors include his daughter, Sonora D. Serna (Charles Chacon); son, Robert C. Mendoza (Diane Gutierrez); siblings, Leovijildo Mendoza, Ramiro Mendoza, Rachel Mendoza, Loreto Mendoza and Lydia Santiago; grandsons, Carlos Serna (Ashlee Romo) and Lorenzo Serna (Brittany Colunga); granddaughters, Amber Stuart (Zach Stuart), Lauren Chacon, Sierra E. Mendoza and Jeneba Mendoza; and many great-grandchildren.
No services will be performed.
