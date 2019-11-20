Adelaida M. Villarreal, 96, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Mrs. Villarreal was born Dec. 24, 1922, in Beeville to Juan and Sara Medina. She graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1943 and went on to graduate from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi with a degree in nursing. She was head nurse on the second floor of the Memorial Hospital for five years and had a passion for nursing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Philip; a daughter, Janie; a sister, Anastacia Medina; and a brother, Mel T. Medina.
Survivors include a son, Philip Villarreal of Victoria; two daughters, Irene Villarreal of San Antonio and Addie (David) Ortiz of Victoria; grandchildren, Adriana Castellano and Derek Ortiz; four great-grandchildren; and numerous niece, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at Our lady of Victory Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be David Ortiz, John Castellano, Derek Ortiz, Jason Villarreal and Adriana Castellano.
