Adele Louise (Spaeth) Colver, 78, passed away at her home in Beeville, Texas, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Adele was born September 8, 1942, in New York City, New York, to Camille Spaeth and Ida Mae (Therrien) Spaeth. She attended High School of Commerce and graduated in 1960 before attending Eastern Nazarene College for a time. She worked briefly for AT&T in White Plains, NY, and later for Readers Digest Record Club. It was through Reader’s Digest and a blind date that she met and later married Fred W. “Slim” Colver on May 9, 1964, in New York and they were stationed at NAS Chase Field where they raised their family. She loved the Lord with all her heart and took great pleasure in spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, people watching, just observing nature, whether it was wildlife, birds or wildflowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Ida Mae Spaeth; her husband, Fred Colver, who passed in 2009; a sister, Anne Spaeth; and a brother, John Spaeth.
Survivors include a son, Fred (Fenda) Colver of Beeville; two daughters, Marie (Tom) Lewis of DeSoto and Corinne (Fidel) Muguerza of Beeville; a brother, C. Edmond Spaeth of Fishkill, New York; a sister, Genevieve Magliari (Joe) of Darien, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Thomas Lewis Jr., Andrew Lewis, Matthew Muguerza, Joseph Thomas, Jemicka Thomas and LaTavia Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Phoebe Muguerza and Thomas Lewis III; and four nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Angelus Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, with Pastor Dean Richey officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Lewis Jr., Anthony Lewis, Bryan Hinton and Joseph Hinton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Lewis and Matthew Muguerza.
Angelus Funeral Home