Adelfa A. Anzaldua, 81, of Beeville, formerly of Sinton, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Anzaldua was born July 18, 1938, in Bay City, to Candido and Adelfa (Marquez) Alaniz. She was a resident of Sinton for 45 years. She was formerly employed by the San Patricio County Restitution Center and Sinton Community Action Agency.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete J. Anzaldua; parents, Candido and Adelfa Alaniz; brothers, Candido Alaniz Jr. and Juan Alaniz; and sisters, Ramona Gonzales and Candelaria Guevara.
Survivors include two sons, John (Linda) Anzaldua of Beeville and Harvey (Christina) Anzaldua of Katy; four daughters, Rose Ann Koerber of San Antonio, Diana (Nelson) Collins of Georgia, Arelie Houston of Kenedy and Grace (Danny) Lopez of Beeville; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Alaniz of Refugio, Mary Alice (Glen) King of New Braunfels, Sulema McShane of Corpus Christi, Petra Almarez of San Angelo and Diana Roy of Louisiana.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with Pastor Sandra Moreno officiating. Burial will follow in Sinton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Oelschlegel, Franco Anzaldua, Aaron Anzaldua, Adrian Anzaldua and Severiano Guevara Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.