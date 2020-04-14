Adelfa “Deffy” Garcia passed away peacefully at her home in Beeville, Texas, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was 61.
Deffy was born December 28, 1958, in Beeville to Aurelio and Maria (Ochoa) Garcia. She attended A.C. Jones High School, was a home health provider by profession and a faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Aurelio Garcia; grandparents, Vivian and Maria Idolina Ochoa and Agapito and Veronica Garcia; and great-grandparents, Francisco and Alejandra Ochoa.
Survivors include her mother, Maria O. Garcia of Beeville; her daughter, Fellanie Estrada of Beeville; her sister, Elsa Ochoa of Beeville; two brothers, Aurelio Garcia Jr. of Corpus Christi and Fernando (Amy) Garcia of Childress; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
