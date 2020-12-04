San Antonio – Ms. Adelita “LaLa” Zuniga, 88, of San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Pettus, Tx to Melquiades and Adela (Yanez) Garcia. She had retired as a factory worker for a home interior manufacturer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Juanita Salinas, Elogia Martinez, Ysidra Guerra and Susie Salinas; and two brothers, Eugenio Garcia and Domingo Garcia.
She is survived by 33 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am with Fr. Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Tx.
Pallbearers will be: Jaren Schaumberg, Saragoza Martinez, Armando Martinez, Pete Martinez, Alix Martinez and Gino Garcia.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel