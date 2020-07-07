BEEVILLE – Mr. Adolfo T. Loya, 85, of Beeville, passed away on July 4, 2020, in Victoria, Tx. He was born on April 6, 1935, in Beeville, Texas to the late Francisco and Dora (Trevino) Loya. He married Ofilia Rios on Feb. 4, 1955 in Beeville, Tx. He had retired, after 42 years of service, as a salesman for Lacks Furniture Company, and most recently, had worked as a funeral attendant for Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ofilia R. Loya, on March 25, 2015; one daughter, Mary Cynthia Loya; two brothers, Ernest Loya and Ruben “Tico” Loya and a half-brother, Lupe Loya.
He is survived by one daughter, Grace Loya Peacock of Beeville; two sons, Adolfo Loya, Jr of Beeville and Martin Abran Loya of San Antonio; granddaughter, Sarah Nicole Peacock of Beeville; brother, Frank Loya, Jr of Beeville; two sisters, Elodia Zarco of Houston and Virginia Granado of Edinburg, Tx.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, July 8, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, July 9, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Gerald M. Salazar, Memo Chavez, Albert M. Salazar, Mingo Campos, Roy Hyde and Ruben Montez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel