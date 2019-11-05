Adolfo V. Gonzales, 86, of Beeville, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Mr. Gonzales was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Beeville to Guadalupe and Elvira Katy (Vara) Gonzales. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes “Meche” Gonzales; three sisters; and six brothers.
Survivors include his companion, Olga Garza of Beeville; children, Rebecca I. Gonzales, Felipita (Jose) Bastida, Adolf (Irene) Gonzales Jr., Manuel (Marissa) Gonzales, Rosie (Gary) Coffeen, George Gonzales, Greg Gonzales, Gary Gonzales and Gracie (Joseph) Garcia; grandchildren, Cody, Troy, Bailey, Jeanette, Leanna, Maria, Mindy, Karalen, Adolf G. III, Stephanie, Andrea, Neddia, Izabella, John Manuel, Matthew, Alyssa, Michael, Allie Reason, Jenna, Aiden, Annica, Danika, Aubrie, Ariceli, Arianna and Jordan; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adolf Garrett Gonzales, John Manuel Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Orlando Gonzales, Armando Gonzales and Chris Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Rivera, Troy Rivera, Jordan Garcia, Michael Gonzales, Aiden Coffeen and all his nephews.
