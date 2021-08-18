Adrian Armando Acevedo, 24, of Beeville, Texas, was called home to the gates of Heaven on August 14, 2021.
Mr. Acevedo was born in Cuero, Texas, on April 12, 1997, to Armando Acevedo and Rachel Garza Acevedo. He was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School 2016.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Adolfo Garza, Elva Acevedo; great-grandparents, Anita Salas, Raul Salas Sr.; uncle, Martin Acevedo.
Adrian is survived by his parents, Armando (Rachel) Acevedo Jr.; spouse, Annette Acevedo; children, Lilianna Acevedo, Emma Acevedo, Andrew Acevedo, AnDre Acevedo, all from Beeville; grandparents, Lola Garza from Runge, Armando (Maricela) Acevedo Sr. from Mercedes; siblings, Michael (Tameria Luedecke) Ramirez, Jimmie (Anna Chapa) Ramirez from Beeville, Jasmine Acevedo from Runge and Armando “Ditto” (Jennifer) Acevedo III from Beeville; sister-in-law, Cindy (Joe) Gonzales, Vanessa (Jerry) Cano; brothers-in-law, John (Doreen Garcia) Rodriguez, Luis (Amanda Perez) Rodriguez Jr.; in-laws, Luis (Maria) Rodriguez Sr., all from Beeville; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00pm with Pastor George Cano officiating. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00am at Kingsway Church with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow in Runge at The Runge Latin Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Armando Acevedo III, Santiago Cuevas, Ryan Pena, John Rodriguez, Joe Gonzales, Victor Rivera, Mike Ramirez, Sylvester (Chevy).
Honorary pallbearers will be Guadalupe Torres, Ramon Pena, Jimmie Ramirez, Rg Garcia Jr., Michael Ramirez, Aaron Ramirez and the Class of 2016 A.C Jones High School.
