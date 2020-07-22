BEEVILLE – Agustin Benavidez, Jr., of Beeville, passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1959, in Mathis, Texas, to Agustin and Oralia (Leal) Benavidez. He married Maria “Geno” Rodriguez on Sept. 2, 1995, in Beeville, Texas. He worked as a machine operator for Wastequip, formerly May Fabricating Co.
He is survived by his wife, Maria “Geno” Benavidez of Beeville; his children, Daniel Ray (Monica) Benavidez and Jodie (Stephen, Jr.) Longoria, both of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Angelika and Gabriel Sebastian Benavidez, both of Beeville; mother, Oralia L. Benavidez of Mathis; two grandchildren, Andrew Michael and Ava Michele Longoria; one brother, Carlos (Janie) Benavidez of Mathis; in-laws, Miguel and Francisca Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Amanda (Sid) Feliciano; five brothers-in-law: Silvestre (Melinda) Rodriguez, Miguel (Melinda) Rodriguez, Lupe (Elvia) Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Rodriguez. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, July 24, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel