The morning of April 28, 2021, a beloved went home to heaven. The family of Albert A. Luckenbach, III takes comfort in knowing his miracle of healing happened that morning in Heaven. Hearts are heavy, but Albert’s faith promised an eternity in heaven.
Albert was born in Beeville, Texas, on December 19, 1961, to Albert Adolph Luckenbach, Jr. and Dorothy Maxine (Berthold) Luckenbach.
He enjoyed family, sharing his faith, a good joke and perfecting some already awesome barbecue skills. Albert enjoyed hunting and fishing and began at an early age his love of the outdoors. He was a welder by trade. Work led him over the United States doing what he called “my other hobby.” Many lifelong friends were made through his craft. Albert’s favorite times were spent hunting and fishing. He spent many days fishing the coastal bays, gulf and streams in Montana, Colorado and many other states.
Albert cherished family. His daughter had his heart and he lovingly called her “baby girl.” A huge hug was always given to his mom. Albert planned and took his father on many fishing trips. His kindness and generosity to friends will be missed as well.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Adolph Luckenbach, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Luckenbach; daughter, Amanda Luckenbach; sisters, Melinda Dee (Gary) Cobb and Carla Bailey; stepchildren, Lisa, Becky and Willie; grandchildren; and a niece and nephew and their spouses and children.
Albert’s family extends special thanks to Exclusive Home Health, Spohn Beeville ER doctors and nurses, nurses and doctors on the floor, discharge care planner and many more who compassionately cared for him. A special thank you to MD Anderson oncologist and care team in Houston.
A memorial celebration of Albert’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, in Albert’s name.