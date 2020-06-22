Albert Adolph Luckenbach Jr., 95, of Tuleta, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Arden Place of Beeville.
Mr. Luckenbach was born August 16, 1924, to Varina (Williams) and Albert Adolph Luckenbach Sr. in Corpus Christi. He married Dorothy Maxine Berthold on December 29, 1953. He served with the U.S. Marines and was a self-employed welder.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Luckenbach; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the loving care by Beverly at Arden Place of Beeville.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
