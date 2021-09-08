Albert Miguel Ruiz graduated from this life on earth and went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of Friday September 3rd, 2021 in Corpus Christi, TX. Albert was born in San Antonio, TX on September 14, 1976 and was raised by Fidencio and Anita Ruiz in Beeville, TX. He is a graduate of the A.C. Jones High School Class of 1995 of which he ran track and cross country where he represented Beeville, TX in the state meet championship. After high school, Albert devoted his time and resources to his faith, family, and youth sports in coaching track and basketball in Beeville and Corpus Christi, TX.
While Albert lived in Beeville, TX, he attended Our Lady of Victory Church where he served as an altar boy in his youth and later volunteered his time as a leader in the church’s activities. He worked with his father on their farm where he developed his strong work ethic and dedication to completing any task assigned to him, which carried over throughout his life.
Albert lived his life as a servant leader wherever he went and in volunteering opportunities. While living in Calallen, TX he continued his faith walk serving in a Christian church and coaching youth sports in basketball and baseball. He also had the privilege to coach his son Landen Ruiz and an all-star team in the Oil Belt region. He was committed to taking his stepsons to all of their select baseball tournaments wherever they were scheduled in state and out of state. Albert dedicated his life to his faith, family, friends, and coaching youth sports. He lived his life as best written in Philippians 2: 3-8
“Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus.”
Albert is preceded in death by his father Fidencio Ruiz and is survived by his mother Anita Ruiz of Beeville, TX, daughter Dana Ruiz, her son Bernard Luna III, her partner Bernard Luna Jr. of Baytown, TX, son Landen Ruiz of Calallen, TX, fiancé Natasha Rodriguez, her two sons Alex and Aiden Rodriguez of Calallen, TX.
Visitation and funeral services will be on Friday September 10th, 2021 in Calallen, TX at Sawyer George Funeral Home starting at 9:00 am till 1:30 pm, and burial will be at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetary.
Pallbearers will be Bernard Luna Jr, Luis Trevino, Frank Huerta, Orlando Rosa, J. Mike Grossman, and Servando Loya. Honarary pallbearers are Landen Ruiz and Bernard Luna III.