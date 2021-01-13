BEEVILLE – Alberto Flores Baldillez, 71, of Beeville, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, in Victoria, Texas. He was born on June 13, 1949, in Beeville, Texas, to Julian and Weneslada (Flores) Baldillez. He married Juanita Moron on Dec. 16, 1972, in Beeville, Texas. He had retired after 30 years as a route distributor for Rainbo Bakery and worked for 7 years for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Jose Baldillez; three sisters, Evangelina Garcia, Julia Hargrove and Esther Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita M. Baldillez; two daughters, Jessica (Xavier) Arrisola of Mineral and Erica (Larry Villarreal) Baldillez of Beeville; four grandchildren, Demi Rincon, Paul Gonzales, Alberto Rodriguez and Gabriel “Dos” Valdez; one great-grandson, Rashan Rodriguez; two sisters, Beatrice (Mac) Perez of Houston and Elida Gonzales of Beeville.
Visitation and private funeral services were held at 7 pm on Monday, Jan. 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Interment with full military honors was held at 10 am on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
