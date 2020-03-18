Alberto Lee Gonzalez, 38, of Tynan, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Christus Spohn Hospital Kingsville.
Mr. Gonzales was born Nov. 21, 1981, in Corpus Christi to Consuelo Yolanda Hernandez and Teodoro Gonzalez Jr. He graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School and was a cook, a Catholic and worked in construction.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sara Hernandez and Anita and Teodoro Gonzalez Sr.
Survivors include his father, Teodoro Gonzalez Jr.; his mother, Consuelo Y. (Adan) Aguliar of Tynan; his wife, Denisa (Rubio) Gonzalez; three children, Jasmaine Gonzalez, Gabriela Gonzalez and Alberto Lee Gonzalez II, all of Alice; a sister, Cynthia (Jerridia) Garcia of Sandia; a step-brother, Domingo (Sylvia) Aguilar of Tynan; three step-sisters, Velma (Rene) Rosales of Tynan, Berta Aguliar of Beeville and Irma (Ruben) Martinez of Corpus Christi; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Sandia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Daniel Saenz, Jerridia Garcia II, Miguel Aguilar Jr., Benny Peralta, James Peralta and Tony Mireles.
Treviño Funeral Home