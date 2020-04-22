Mrs. Alcadia “Lilly” (Alaniz) Garcia, 78, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Beeville.
Mrs. Garcia was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Rio Grande, Texas, to Josefa (Rosa) and Nicolas Alaniz, Sr. She was a homemaker and a Catholic by faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first spouse, Soloman Garcia; her second spouse, OG Gonzalez of Beeville, Texas; and a daughter, Lydia Allen of Casa Grande, Arizona.
Survivors include four daughters, Janie Solis and Maria Ramirez, both of Houston, Mary Gilder and Rita Garcia, both of San Antonio; and three sons, Salomon Garcia of Beeville, Rick Garcia of Houston and Jessie Garcia of Casa Grande, Arizona; 24 grandchildren; and 40 great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 a private burial will be held for the immediate family only.
Pallbearers: Arturo Solis, Jr., Alfonso Solis, Armando Soils, Jeremy Gilder, Jim Gilder, Jennifer Gilder and Terrence Gilder.
Treviño Funeral Home