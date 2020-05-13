Alec Rodolfo Kady, 66, gained his wings on April 29, 2020, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA.
Alec Rodolfo Kady was born to Jose K. Garza and Braulia V. Garza on April 24, 1954, in Beeville, TX.
Alec R. Kady proudly served our country as a member of the United States Navy. He graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi with a BBA. He was also a probation and parole officer for Harris County in Houston, TX.
Alec enjoyed traveling abroad, working as a volunteer at Desert Regional Medical Service and being active in The Church of St. Paul In the Desert, and above all spending time with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his husband, John G. Kady; parents, Jose K. Garza and Braulia V. Garza; sisters, Lydia V. Segovia and Maria A. Gonzales; and brothers, Joe V. Garza Jr. and Casamiro V. Garza.
Alec is survived by his son, Riley A. Garza of Stockholm, Sweden; sister, Dora A. Philyaw of Hope, AR.; brothers, Salvador (Mike) Garza of San Fransico, CA., Fernando Garza, Jimmy Garza and Frank Garza of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial for Alec R. Kady will be announced at a later date for family and friends in Beeville, Texas.