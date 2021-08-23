Alexander Warner Kibler, 89, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.
Alex was born September 17, 1931 in Greenville, Texas, to George Warner Kibler and Cleo (Alexander) Kibler. He married Shirley Louise Riley on July 10, 1952, in Greenville, Texas. After graduating from Commerce High School in 1948, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M Commerce Texas in 1952 and shortly thereafter was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served until 1954. He continued his education, and the following year, he earned a Master of Education degree from Texas A&M Commerce Texas.
He then went on to serve Beeville and the Bee County community in many aspects of his life. From 1955-1967, he was county supervisor for Farmers Home Administration in Beeville and from 1967-1985, he was director of Civilian Personnel at Naval Air Station Chase Field. He was also president of Beeville Little League, served four terms on the Board of the Beeville Water Supply District and 11 years with the Beeville Independent School District, the latter nine as board chairman. He also served as director of First National Bank from 1974 to 2015.
Upon earning his Texas Real Estate Broker’s License, Alex was associate broker with Park-Breidenbach Properties since 1989. He was also actively involved as a member of the Beeville Rotary Club and served as member and treasurer for First United Methodist Church.
Alex was a wildlife enthusiast loving every aspect of the sport. He loved the hunts in the Yukon as well as the antelope hunts in West Texas. He also greatly enjoyed the many local adventurous hunts in Bee and Live Oak Counties.
As an avid wildlife photographer, his camera was always with him, capturing many pictures for everyone to enjoy. He loved doing programs for all the women groups and teaching the women in town the art of shooting shotguns. He was also instrumental in the founding of the Coastal Bend College Wildlife Calendar. His wonderful wildlife and family pictures he so graciously did for many local young people and their children will truly be missed.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cleo Kibler; a sister, Juanita Kibler Reeder; his beloved wife, Shirley Kibler; a nephew, Dr. Perry Smith; and nieces, Lynn Reeder and Louise Reeder.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Doris R. Smith; nieces and nephews, Kay (Allen) Moore, Susie (Todd) Erickson, George (Jackie) Smith, Warner (Becky) Reeder and Jerome (Betsy) Chapman.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at First United Methodist Church in Beeville followed by the funeral service at 11 o’clock with Rev. Adrienne Zermeno and Rev. Bevans Welder officiating.
Alex will be laid to rest beside his wife, Shirley, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce, Texas.
Pallbearers will be George Morrill, II, James Blackburn, Mark Roznovsky, Jeff Latcham, Trace Morrill, Tom Partlow, John Breidenbach and Robert Fish.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marion Williams, Paul Kruse, The New Well Camp Bunch, First National Bank Directors, Gary Kraatz and Colton Brinkoeter.
