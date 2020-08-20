Alfonso Coronado, Sr., 66, of Corpus Christi passed away August 17, 2020.
He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 2, 1953, to Gilbert Coronado and Concepcion Escamilla. He was a ranch foreman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Enrique Coronado.
Alfonso is survived by his daughters, Santanita Coronado (Mark Gonzales), Valerie (Nieves) Moreno, both of Corpus Christi; son, Alfonso Coronado, Jr., of Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers, Gilbert, David, Joe and Benny; sisters, Concepcion, Joann, Marie, Janie, Alice and Dolores; four grandchildren, Dominick D. Moreno, Destiny D. Moreno, Seth J. Gonzales and Ava L. Gonzales.
Visitation will be held at 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary following at 7:00pm. Chapel service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Dominick Daniel Moreno, Guadalupe Quintero Jr., Rudy Zapata Quintero Jr., Santiago Jr. Robert Coronado Correa, Gilbert Reyna and Victor Correa Coronado.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Ray Coronado Jr. and Luis Correa.
