Alfonso D. Arredondo, 86, of Beeville, Texas, went to rest in everlasting peace on September 4, 2021.
Mr. Arredondo was born on October 30, 1934, Beeville, to Casildo Arredondo Sr. and Santos Balboa Del Bosque. He proudly served in the Unites States Army. He was a former Commander for the Bee County Honor Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Joe Anthony Botello.
Alfonso is survived by his siblings, Maria Luisa (Bobby) Baltazar, Santos (Rosa) Arredondo, Casildo Arredondo Jr., Martha Arredondo, Adelaida (Robert) Kallstrom, Pantaleon Arredondo, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Visitation will be held at 11:00pm on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Santos Arredondo officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Soliz, Sir Christian Zertuche, Isia Arredondo, Rosendo Castilla III, Isaiah Thomas, Marcos Arredondo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Baltazar, Michael Kallstrom, Ricky Arredondo.
