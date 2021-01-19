Alfonso R. Orozco, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on January 17, 2021.
He was born on December 19, 1956, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Rosita Rodriguez and Basilio Orozco. He was a Security Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosario Ybarra, Margarita Guerrero; and brother, Baldemar Orozco.
Mr. Orozco is survived by his children, Stephanie Orozco and Cody Orozco; siblings, Candelaria Caballero, Rachel Luna, Juan Orozco, Ernest (Rosalinda) Orozco; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 5:00pm with a rosary following at 7:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ramirez, Joe Anthony Ramirez, Anthony Orozco, Javier Gonzales, Ramon Luna Jr., Petey Ybarra, Christopher Caballero and Michael Martinez.
Treviño Funeral Home