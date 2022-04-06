BEEVILLE – Alfred (Fred) Perez, 64, of Beeville, formerly of Goliad, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on Oct. 10, 1957, in Goliad, Texas, to the late Benito and Antonia (Reyes) Perez. He married Maria Garcia on July 31, 2006, in Goliad, Texas.
He was a graduate of Goliad High School and had retired from TxDot after 13 years of service. He was also a former Goliad city councilman, having served from 2012-2014.
Alfred carried the title of father in many loving ways. He was a father, stepfather, foster-father, adoptive-father, godfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. He carried them with honor and with an extreme loving heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Guadalupe Guerra and Joann Webb; his brothers, Joe-Pete and Benito Perez, Jr.; his in-laws, Ramon and Alicia Garcia.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Maria Alicia (Garcia) Perez; sons, Robert Perez of Victoria, Texas, and Christopher, Nazerath, Ezara, and Abraham Perez, all of Beeville; daughters, Crystal (James) Perales of Victoria, Melissa (David) Moreno, Melinda (Richard) Tapia and Myra (Cesario) Falcon, all of Beeville; seven sisters, Mary Pat Sandobal of Austin, Dolores Lira of Corpus Christi, Janie (Estella Vasquez) Davila of Goliad, Sylvia (Dwight) Olson of California, Wanda (Lionel) Garcia of Goliad, Martha Perez of Pt. Lavaca and Margarita Perez of Tennessee; four brothers, Ernesto (Elisa) Perez of Goliad, Mario Perez of Pennsylvania, Johnny Ray Perez of Victoria and Carlos (Laura) Perez of Goliad. He is also survived by his goddaughter, Raelynn Edison, 19 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, April 6, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, April 7, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Clem Garcia officiating. Interment will follow at the Pettus Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Perez, Jack Hardin, Koda Hardin, Joshua Munoz, Robert Benavidez, Joseph Munoz, Jaren Munoz and Mark Anthony Perez.
Honorary pallbearers are Carlos Perez, Lionel Garcia, his sons-in-law, nephews and church membersOak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel