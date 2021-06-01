Alfredo C. Tijerina, Jr., 84, of Beeville, Texas, was called home by the Lord on May 28, 2021.
Mr. Tijerina was born in Goliad, on January 30, 1937, to Alfredo Sr. and Gabriela Castro Tijerina. He was retired from Texas Department of Transportation.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Castro; sister, Guadalupe Benavides; niece, Martha Ruiz.
Alfredo is survived by his loving wife, Leila M. Tijerina; son, Paul M. (Dora) Tijerina; grandson, Anakin Israel Franco; brother, Humberto Tijerina; sister, Grace T. (Benny) Garza; special niece, Sarah Linda (Julian) Rodriguez; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00am with Father Luke officiating. Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers were Israel Gomez, Oscar James Franco, John Jacob Franco, Anakin Israel Franco, Humberto Tijerina Jr., Jesus Flores.
