NORMANNA – Alfredo E. (Gene) Perez, Jr., 82, of Normanna, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1937 to the late Alfredo Eugenio and Santos Maria (Castillo) Perez. He married Mercedes Salazar on Feb. 5, 1961 in Beeville, Tx. He worked for Southern Pacific, which later became Union Pacific, and retired after 33 years of service. Gene was also an active Cursillistas member of St. James Catholic Church and Bee County Veterans.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes S. Perez, who passed away on Jan. 30, 1993; a daughter, Barbara Jean Rodriguez (Oct. 8, 2009) and one granddaughter, Presley Marie Garcia (Dec. 21, 2006); two sisters, Tomasa Perez and Amelia Perez Prieto.
He is survived by one daughter, Angie Perez (Ric) Garcia of Normanna; one son, Alfredo E. Perez III of Beeville; two brothers, Andres and Mary Perez of Tyler, Tx and Daniel Perez of Yoakum, Tx; seven grandchildren, Alfredo E. Perez, IV, Jesse Garza Perez, Maricella Mercedes Castillo, Guy Daniel Rodriguez, Robert “Bobby” Francisco Aguilar, Bianca Jean Rodriguez and Mercedes Rose Garcia; ten great grandchildren, Madison Paige Perez, Aubrey Juliet Perez, Alfredo E. Perez V, Andrea Lanore Castillo, Jesse Blas Perez, Levi Mathew Castillo, April Gabriela Perez, Arissa Pearl Perez, Diego Andres Castillo and Helena Gray Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating.
Interment with full military honors will follow at the DelBosque Cemetery in Normanna, Tx.
Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Bee County Veterans. Honorary pallbearers are Adolfo T. Loya, Serapio “Chapo” Flores and Henry Garcia.
OAK PARK MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL
BEEVILLE, TEXAS