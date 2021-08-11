Alfredo “Fritos” Chavarria Jr., 70, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020.
Mr. Chavarria was born in Beeville on June 2, 1951, to the late Alfredo Chavarria Sr. and Maria Cuellar.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Chavarria; daughter, Maggie Maria Chavarria Morgan.
Alfredo is survived by his wife, Norma Perez; brother, Gustavo “Gus” Chavarria; grandson, Cody Morgan; stepdaughters, Marisol Herlinda Herrera, Melissa Herrera, Precious Chapa; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Hurtado; stepsons, Mark Mata, Lupe Altamirano, Jose Ramos; 1 grandchild; and 12 great-grandchildren, all of Beeville.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with a chapel service to follow at 6:00pm.
Burial will be private.
