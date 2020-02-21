Alfredo “Gordy” Cuellar, Jr. of Beeville went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020 in Dayton TX.
Alfredo “Gordy” Cuellar, Jr. was born on September 11, 1977 in Beeville, TX to Alfredo Cuellar, Sr. and Sylvia Barrera Ramirez. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Nancy Rendon Cuellar; together they built a life full of love and happiness for their children and grandson. In Gordy’s free time you could find him Barbecuing, supporting his Dallas Cowboys and listening to good music. Gordy is best described as humble, strong and a simple man, who lived a life of contentment always putting his family first. His legacy will always be remembered by his family and friends.
Alfredo “Gordy” Cuellar, Jr. was preceded in death by his brother Jacob Cuellar, Paternal Grandmother Juanita Cuellar, Paternal Aunt Maria Salinas, maternal grandmother Mary Frances Barrera, Maternal Grandfather Antonio Barrera, Paternal Grandfather Rojelio Cuellar and a niece Meredith Beltran.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his three children Haley (Adrian) Gonzales of Beeville, TX, Demi Anne Deleon of Vista, CA, Abram Jay Cuellar of Beeville, TX, a grandson Josiah Carter Gonzales of Beeville, TX. His sister Lora (Michael) Arroyo of Austin, TX, sister Ruby (Richard) Elizalde of Refugio, TX, brother Jason Cuellar of Lolita, TX, brother Kendrick Cuellar of Corpus Christi, TX, sister Kimberly Cuellar of Corpus Christi, TX. He was also survived by his in-laws Charley and Adelaida “Ida” Rendon of Beeville TX, Stacey (Rogelio) Delbosque of Midland TX, Tammy (GR) Trevino of Midland TX, and Christopher (Rebecca) Rendon of Victoria TX.
A visitation was held at New Life Church on February 20, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm with a prayer service starting at 7pm. The celebration of life service was held on February 21, 2020, at 10am at New Life Church of Beeville. Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers were Ameliano “Smiley” Gonzales, Jr., Alfredo “Hito” Rendon Jr., Jose “Coche” Yzaguirre, Mark Barrera, Domingo Salinas, Luis “Danny Boy” Rodriguez.
Honorary Pallbearers were John Rodriquez, Kendrick Cuellar, Mark Cuellar, Ruben Cuellar Jr., Garron Trevino, Christian Rendon, Richard Elizalde Jr., Dionicio Ramirez Jr., Jacob Ramirez, Alonzo Cuellar, Alfonzo Cuellar, Rojelio Cuellar and Anthony Briones.
Treviño Funeral Home