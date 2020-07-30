Alice F. Olivares, 92, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away on July 28, 2020.
She was born in Beeville, Texas on November 11, 1927, to Juan Flores and Angelita (Martinez) Flores. She was a housewife and a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tiburico “T.P.” Olivares; siblings, Juventino Flores and Juan M. Flores
Alice is survived by her sons, Juventino “Tino” Olivares of Skidmore, Texas, and Joey Olivares of Marrero, Louisiana; brother, Armando Flores of Picayune, Mississippi; grandchildren, Lacey Rahmani, Logan Olivares, Laura Olivares, Kailey Olivares; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 6:00pm until 8:00pm.
Visitation will follow at 9:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary following at 9:30am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Logan Olivares, Robert Alvarado, Mike Willow, Rudy Perez, Jesse Flores and Jacob Flores.
Treviño Funeral Home