Alicia Gonzales, of San Antonio, TX passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in San Antonio, TX.
Mrs. Alicia Gonzales was born on July 23, 1952 in Stockdale, TX to Dominga Rivas and Tomas Gomez. She married Francisco Gonzales at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pawnee, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband: Francisco “Frank” Gonzales of San Antonio; three daughters: Maria (Ozil) Salinas of San Antonio, Norma (Amy Brooks) Gonzales of Ft. Worth, and Antonia Marie Gonzales of San Antonio; one grandson: Ozil C. (Trey) Salinas III and many extended grandchildren; three brothers: Juan Gomez, Tomas (Eloisa) Gomez, and Alfredo Gomez, Sr. (Elizabeth Cook); one sister: Rosita Rodriguez and numerous niece and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment to follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, Pawnee, TX.
Pallbearers: Alfredo Gomez Jr., Rondo Gonzales, Aaron Gonzales, Jon Eric Gomez, Charles Salinas, Drew Johnson. Honorary pallbearers: Juan Gomez, Alfredo Gomez Sr. and Tomas Gomez, Jr.