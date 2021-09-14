Alifonsa Luna Pena, 94, of Beeville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021.
Mrs. Pena was born June 12, 1927, in Nell, Texas, to Tomas M. and San Juana Luna.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mauro R. Pena; siblings, Valentin Luna, Rafael Luna, Thomas Luna, Joaquin Luna, Consuelo Gonzales and Esperanza Rodriguez.
Alifonsa is survived by her son, Robert L. (Isabel) Pena; daughter, Yolanda (Jerry) Fira; grandchildren, Robert M. (Debra) Pena Jr., Justin Pena, Adriana Pena, Erik M. Fira Sr., Jerry Fira Jr. and Jerika K. Fira; siblings, Leopoldo (Esther) Luna, Delfina (Florentino) Rodriguez, Frances (Gregorio) Tijerina; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Erik M. Fira Sr., Jerry R. Fira Jr., Roberto M. Pena Jr., Justin Pena, James Luna, Dioncio Carrizales.
