BEEVILLE – Alix Xavier Martinez, 39, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1982, in Beeville, Texas to Saragoza and Christina (Arriola) Martinez. He was the owner and operator of Shady Tints window tinting service in Beeville.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Saragoza and Eulogia Martinez and maternal grandfather, Alberto Arriola.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Garza; his son, Tiago Alix Martinez; parents, Saragoza and Christina A. Martinez; one brother, Russell D. (Alyson) Martinez of Canyon Lake, TX; maternal grandmother, Margarita Arriola of Corpus Christi, TX and mother-in-law, Belinda Garza. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 7. 2022. A holy rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Russell Martinez, Brandon Moreno, Jerry Trevino, Jesse Posada, Michael Ybarra, Xavier Chapa, Moses Shirsefat and Corey Gulotta.
Honorary pallbearers are Cruz Alaniz, Tiago Martinez and Carlos Martinez.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Home