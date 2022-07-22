Alleene Handy “I-Ene” Sullivan, age 95, entered the gates of Heaven on July 21, 2022.
Alleene was born in Goliad, Texas on September 17, 1926 to Wesley Eden Handy and Grace Tuttle Handy. She married Dodson Sullivan, Sr. on May 12, 1949. Alleene graduated from Baylor University in 1948 where she received her degree in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she returned to South Texas where she was a proud teacher inside the Beeville Independent School District for 36 years, while raising a ranching family in Blanconia, Texas. She was a very strong, Christian woman who always shared her faith and trust in the Lord. She could always be found on Sunday mornings in her favorite pew with her Bible in hand.
Alleene enjoyed cooking and doing for others. After church, family would always gather for dinner with “I-Ene.” Alleene was talented at sewing and created numerous quilts and blankets as well as many garments and costumes for her grandchildren throughout their childhood years. As talented as she was with indoor activities, Alleene loved to be outdoors; she could hunt and ride with the best of them. She always shared special memories with friends and family and talked about working close with her dad by sitting on calves while he treated them. She followed his footsteps by raising Hereford cattle on the Sullivan Ranch.
Alleene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dodson Sullivan, Sr.; grandson, Michael Saenz; and siblings, Ruth Brannon and Ellsworth Handy.
She is survived by daughter, Kathryn Saenz (Johnny) of Beeville; son, Dodson Sullivan, Jr. (Carolyn) of Blanconia; grandchildren, Dan Sullivan (Katy) of Flatonia; Sean Sullivan (Nina) of Blanconia, Erin Randig (Travis) of Granger and Colleene Saenz of Austin; great-grandchildren, Tate Sullivan, Katelin Sullivan, Tegan Sullivan, Kamryn Sullivan, Ty Randig and Autumn Randig.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Blanconia Baptist Church with Rev. David Mundine officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Blanconia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Huser, Roger Myers, Richard Sullivan, Paul Mylnar, Wesley Handy and Robert Handy.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons