BEEVILLE – Alma Gloria Munoz, 56, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on Dec. 3, 1964, in Beeville, Texas, to Pablo and Juanita (Guerrero) Munoz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Concepcion (Connie) Martwick and Maria del Carmen Munoz; and one brother, Julian Hector Munoz.
She is survived by five sisters, Maria M. Ruiz of George West and Juanita Munoz, Marisela (Arturo D.) Hallarle, Rosario Salazar and Maria De Jesus, all of Beeville; three brothers, Pablo (Anita) Munoz, Jr., Luis (Martha) Munoz of Miami, Florida, and Cesar (Magdalena) Munoz of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9 am on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. James Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 am. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am with Father Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will beJohn Paul Salazar, Trino Salazar, John David Aguirre, John Yzaguirre, Calvin Martwick, Michael Ruiz, Arturo Hallarle and Daniel Hallarle.
