BEEVILLE – Alonzo Yzaguirre, 69, of Beeville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1951 in Beeville, Tx to Apolonio and Guadalupe (Ramirez) Yzaguirre, Sr. He married Nora Coronado on July 19, 2008 in Beeville, Tx. Al had worked as an agent in the insurance industry and previously as a salesman in the furniture business.
He is preceded in death by his birth parents and his parents that raised him, Mateo and Maria (Hernandez) Ramirez.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Garza of Beeville; daughter, Mary Yzaguirre (Albert) Garcia of Beeville; two step-daughters, Rebekah Ann (Joey Galvan) Garza and Krystal Lynn (Matthew Ryan) Saldivar both of Beeville; one brother, Apolonio “Polo” (Gabriela) Yzaguirre, Jr. and one sister, Sandy Valencia both of Beeville. He is also survived by three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel