Alvino Garcia Jr., 65, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2020.
He was born in Skidmore, Texas, on May 03, 1955, to Alvino Garcia and Maria Vidaurri. He proudly served in United States Army. A former band member of Los Hermanos Garcia / Indomable of Skidmore, Texas, he also worked for the Beeville ISD for 10 years and then retired from the State of Texas working as in A/C maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rudy Garcia and Gloria Perez.
Alvino is survived by his son, Christopher (Johanna) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; siblings, Rosalinda Garcia, Raymundo Garcia, Michael Garcia, Mark Garcia, Delma Garcia, all of Skidmore, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Garcia and Adia Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm with Pastor Joe Fuentes presiding.
A chapel service will be held there on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00am with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore with full Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Raymundo Garcia, Michael Garcia, Mark Garcia, John Castilla, James Garcia, Adrian Medrano, Chase Delbosque, Robert Delbosque, Ted Delbosque and Jaime Zavala.
